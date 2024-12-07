73,921 Shares in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of TruBridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBRG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TruBridge during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

TruBridge Trading Up 1.3 %

TBRG stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 3,997 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $47,684.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,684.21. The trade was a 0.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Anquillare bought 2,500 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $288,762.18. This represents a 17.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

