76,923 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

