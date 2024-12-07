Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $152.33 and last traded at $153.86. Approximately 377,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,695,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.52.

Specifically, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $154.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after acquiring an additional 204,901 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,733,000 after buying an additional 60,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.