Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh Sells 13,357 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $48,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rajeev Singh sold 380 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,273.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Rajeev Singh sold 668 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $2,431.52.

On Monday, November 4th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,545 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $4,866.75.

On Thursday, October 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 385 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $1,412.95.

On Friday, October 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 680 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $2,563.60.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,540 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $5,698.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 366 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,581.12.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 672 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $2,627.52.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $3.69 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Accolade by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Accolade by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accolade by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

