ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

