Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $600.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.08.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $552.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

