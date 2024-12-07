AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.50. 2,073,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,058,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

