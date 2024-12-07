Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $321,300.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,969.18. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,601,104.12.

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $14,870.24.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $31.11 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

