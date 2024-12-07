Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,205 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 49,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $131,473.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,826.48. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,341.80. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock valued at $239,806. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

