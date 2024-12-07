Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £95,545.68 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) insider John Lofton Holt acquired 415,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £95,545.68 ($121,807.34).
Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 1.8 %
AWE stock opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,531.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70.60 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.46).
About Alphawave IP Group
