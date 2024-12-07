Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £95,545.68 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) insider John Lofton Holt acquired 415,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £95,545.68 ($121,807.34).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

AWE stock opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,531.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70.60 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.46).

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.