Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

AMTB opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of ($999.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,642,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

