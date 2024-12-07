American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 23164694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 94,573 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after buying an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.