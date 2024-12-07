Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $36.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

