Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

