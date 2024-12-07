Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $52.27

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

DOCS opened at $55.54 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.