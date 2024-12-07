Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $48.92. 277,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 497,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on APGE
Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics
In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,487 shares in the company, valued at $79,324,420.14. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,128 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,441.28. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,995 shares of company stock worth $4,912,264. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.