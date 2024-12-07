Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.71.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $273.82 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.19 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

