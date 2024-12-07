Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green Buys 5,269 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 172,454 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 132,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 39,072 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $820,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

