Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Trading Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 147,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 104,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.12.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

