Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

ASAN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. Asana’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,966.90. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Asana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Asana by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

