Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given New GBX 7,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($84.14) to GBX 7,300 ($93.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.87) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.24) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($78.40) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,441.67 ($82.12).

AHT opened at GBX 6,400 ($81.59) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,711 ($60.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,446 ($82.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,016.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,616.02. The firm has a market cap of £27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,415.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($74.96), for a total transaction of £58,800 ($74,961.75). Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

