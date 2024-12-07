Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $34.26. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 132 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

