Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Manuel Alba Sells 11,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,681,402.50. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $6,485,220.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Manuel Alba sold 12,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $1,136,880.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

Astera Labs Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $52,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after buying an additional 873,412 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.