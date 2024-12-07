Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Manuel Alba Sells 11,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,681,402.50. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $6,485,220.00.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Manuel Alba sold 12,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $1,136,880.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

Astera Labs Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $52,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after buying an additional 873,412 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

