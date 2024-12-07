Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.33% of Avnet worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 72.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 58,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,607.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 157,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

