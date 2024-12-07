Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 55.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $238,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $45.17.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

