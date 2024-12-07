Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.88. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 995,911 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.4 %

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 93,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 81.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

