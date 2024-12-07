Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.26, but opened at $91.28. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 515,865 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 3.8 %

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

