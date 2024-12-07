Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

