Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.
View Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.