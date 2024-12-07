Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.75 on Friday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $607.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

