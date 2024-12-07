Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 482.10 ($6.15). 4,474,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,072,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481.30 ($6.14).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.33) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.88) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 19,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.34), for a total value of £96,532.31 ($123,065.16). 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
