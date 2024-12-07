Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 57,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 55,832 shares.The stock last traded at $71.70 and had previously closed at $66.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of -1.64.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Belite Bio by 103.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $253,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Further Reading

