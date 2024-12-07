Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,294 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $11,694,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Unilever by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

