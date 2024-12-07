Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,320 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,015,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $447.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $360.93 and a one year high of $451.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

