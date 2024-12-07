Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 18,569 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

