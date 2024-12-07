Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $52,131,000. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,960,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.25.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.7 %

MDB opened at $343.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,121,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,084,938. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,538,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

