Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 4,319 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,718,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,131,000 after buying an additional 345,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $155.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

