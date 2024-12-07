Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Trimmed by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,671 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 3.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $263,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $85.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

