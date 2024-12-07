Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Raised by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,595,000 after purchasing an additional 202,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $157.78 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.62 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average is $201.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

