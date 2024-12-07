Blue Owl Capital’s (OWL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

NYSE OWL opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

