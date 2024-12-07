BMO Capital Markets Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
Baytex Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.04%.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.