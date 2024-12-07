BMO Capital Markets Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

TSE BTE opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.50. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.