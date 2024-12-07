Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $633,916.74 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

