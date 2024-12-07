Brokerages Set Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target at $25.71

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYTX. UBS Group began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $23,093,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

