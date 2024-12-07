Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $148.62

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.62.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,080,300. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,301. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MasTec by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.72.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

