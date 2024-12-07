Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.05%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

