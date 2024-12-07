Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $283.92

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $286.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $210.85 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.17 and its 200 day moving average is $255.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

