Brookfield Corp ON Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 647,457 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in CSX were worth $43,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

