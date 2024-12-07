Brookfield Corp ON Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,126 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up about 0.5% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.56% of NiSource worth $90,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 77.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $37.08 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.