Brookfield Corp ON Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brookfield Corp ON lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $412.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

