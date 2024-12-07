Brookfield Corp ON Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 199.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.13 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

