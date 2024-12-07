Brookfield Corp ON Sells 201,944 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Brookfield Corp ON trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,944 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

